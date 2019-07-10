Claude Davis



August 6, 1932-July 8, 2019



Kinston



Claude Davis, 86, of Kinston, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben Davis, Jr. and Lillian Stroud Davis and sister Virginia Davis Sutton.



Claude was appointed as magistrate of Lenoir County where he served for 15 years. He was appointed Clerk of Superior Court in 1983, serving until 2003. He was elected county commissioner after retirement from the Clerk's Office and served for 4 years. Claude was an avid reader of the Kinston Free Press and News & Observer. He was a member of Deep Run First Baptist Church; St. John's Masonic Lodge for 63 years, Scottish Rite for 60 years, Royal Order of Jesters and Sudan Shriners for more than 50 years. Claude was a member of the Elks Club; Retired Government Employees; Kinston Evening Rotary Club, having received perfect attendance and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award; member of the North Carolina Board of Funeral Services for 59 years; member of Management National Foundation of Funeral Services of Evanston, Illinois, presently known as National Funeral Directors Association and was a licensed funeral director for 59 years and worked as a funeral director at Howard-Carter Funeral Home after retirement from the clerk's office in 2004.



Claude is survived by his wife Betty Loftin Davis; daughter Gail Davis Gregory and husband Buck; granddaughters Laura White and friend Brandon and Melissa Connor and friend Terry; great-grandson Davis White; sister Tootsie Davis Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Dave Fishman officiating. The visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Vernon officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Run First Baptist Church, 3624 Old Hwy 11, Deep Run, NC 28525 or Sudan Shriners for Crippled Children, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019