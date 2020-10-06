Claude Rees Anderson
10-24-1934 ~ 10-3-2020
Fuquay-Varina
TSgt. Claude Rees Anderson (Retired) USAF, 85, of Fuquay-Varina died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He was born in Cairo, IL, the son of the late Claude Almos Anderson and Carlin Louise Anderson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, James Norvel, William Earl and Harold Gene Anderson.
Claude enlisted in the U.S. Navy on February 21, 1952 and took basic training in San Diego, CA. He was assigned to the U.S.S. McGinty, a Destroyer escort in Honolulu, Hawaii. During this tour it took him into Korea three times. Along with going to Japan, China, Philippines, Guam, Quadulain and Antwitak during the testing of the hydrogen bomb. After his discharge he enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned to Pope AFB, NC where he met and married Shirley Ann Spence, daughter of Walter Avery Spence and Bessie Ann Spence of Fuquay, NC.
His further assignments were at Langley AFB, VA., Alconbury, England, Thule AB, Greenland, Hancock Field, Syracuse, NY, Keflavik, Iceland and Binh Thuy, AB, Vietnam. His final assignment was Pope AFB, NC where he retired on Sept. 1, 1972 at the rank of Technical Sergeant after 21 years of service.
Claude then went to work with Globe Industries, where he worked as Head Architectural Designer for 5 years. Claude then worked with N.C. Products in Raleigh, then Fuquay until he retired in 1991.
He graduated from Cairo High School in 1951 and attended Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, NY; N.C. State University in Raleigh, NC; Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh, NC; Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, NC and Fayetteville Technical School in Fayetteville, NC.
Claude is survived by his wife, Shirley Spence Anderson; two sons, James Michael Anderson and wife Patricia, Kenneth Rees Anderson and wife Julie; grandchildren, Leslie Ann Esposito and husband Thomas, Kevin Michael Anderson and Rebecca Rees Anderson and all reside in Fuquay-Varina.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baptist Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Pearce officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall Thursday from 1:00-2:45 PM and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Grove Baptist Church, 6140 Christian Light Rd., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
