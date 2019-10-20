Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Claude V. Perry


1938 - 2019
Claude V. Perry Obituary
Claude V. Perry

Zebulon

Claude Vernon Perry, 81 of Zebulon passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Youngsville to Arthur and Luvenia Perry. He was married to Phyllis Baker Perry who preceded him in death.

Also preceding Claude in death was his son, Dan Perry, his brothers, Lynwood, Samuel and Albert Perry; a sister, Margaret (Louis) Jordan.

He retired from Rockwell International.

He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Leonard of Zebulon and son Wayne Perry (Marsha) of Creedmoor; two step-sons, Junior Driver (Velvet) of Henderson and Marcus Driver of Wake Forest. He is also survived by two brothers, Berry Perry (Faye), Marvin Perry (Jeanette); two sisters Louise Spencer (Ernest), Linda Preddy and his mother- in- law Annabelle Baker; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his beloved canine companion Boss.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21 from 1-2 pm at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest NC 27587 followed by a graveside service at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Wake Forest.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 351 T Kemp Rd, Louisburg, North Carolina 27549.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019
