Claude E. Watkins



January 16, 1931 - July 1, 2019



Durham



Claude E. Watkins, a Raleigh native, retired from the US Army as a Master Sergeant after a twenty-seven year career. During his career, he received assignments that carried him around the world and worked with several generals. Significantly, he served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, earning the prestigious Bronze Star for his valor in the latter war. An unsung hero who shied away from attention, Claude did not share many details about his combat experience.



Upon retiring from the Army, Claude returned to North Carolina. He eventually settled in Durham and established a successful real estate career. Health issues gradually caused the loss of his ability to live independently and prompted his admission to the Durham Veterans Administration Hospital. He transitioned peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019.



Viewing and family visitation will begin at 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the C.A. Haywood Sr. Memorial Chapel, 2415 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. His funeral service will begin at 11 am. Following the service, burial will take place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Garner, NC 27529. Arrangements By Haywood Funeral Home Inc. (919) 832-2835 www.Haywoodfh.com Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019