Claudia Rosalind Sherman
August 14, 1951 - April 8, 2019
Raleigh
Claudia Rosalind Sherman, 67, of Raleigh, NC passed away on April 8, 2019 at home.
Claudia was born in Martinsville, VA on August 14, 1951. She graduated with honors from Meredith College, receiving a BA degree in mathematics and home economics. After graduation, she remained in Raleigh and worked many years in accounting positions. She recently retired from East Coast Migrant Head Start Project as a senior payroll account manager.
Claudia enjoyed spending time at her beach house, crafting, walking, and spoiling her cats.
Her parents, Dr. Claude Sherman and Irma Sherman, preceded Claudia in death. She is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Walker (George), Margaret Wade (Dan), and Connie Garrett (Bill); nieces Mary Neel Green, Melissa Dees, and Sarah Morgan; nephews Danny Wade and Charles Walker; and ten great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date, in Martinsville, VA.
Memorial donations may be made to or an animal rescue of the donor's choice.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019