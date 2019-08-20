|
|
Clavon Randolph Whitley
November 23, 1936 - August 17, 2019
Kenly
Clavon Randolph Whitley, age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 17, surrounded by family. Born in Johnston County on November 23, 1936, he was the son of the late James Adderson and Venie Creech Whitley. Mr. Whitley was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church and has been a member of the Antioch Fire Department for 38 years. He was a United States Navy veteran.
The family will receive friends at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma on Tuesday, August 20, from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 3:00 pm in Fellowship United Methodist Church located at 5755 Rains Crossroads Rd., Princeton, NC with burial following in the church cemetery.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Mildred Whitley; children, Randy Whitley of Swansboro, Kim Phillips and husband Danny of Cedar Point, Kent Davis, Karen Davis, and Amy Blinson and husband Gregg of Clayton; grandchildren, Ashley Raymond of Maryland, Kyle Davis of Clayton, Zach Blinson of Raleigh, and Zane Blinson of Clayton; and one great grandchild, Zaden Raymond of Maryland. Also surviving are three sisters, Barbara Batten of Kenly, Huel Massengill and husband Jerry of Smithfield and Frances Batten of Kenly. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and special sister-in-law Sandra Stallings.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Fellowship United Methodist Church at the address above or to the Antioch Fire Department, 8604 Hwy 39, Middlesex, NC 27577.
The family sends a special Thank You to the Second Floor Nursing Staff at Johnston Health Clayton and the staff at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield for their care and compassion.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019