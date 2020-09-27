Clayton Baker



July 19, 1968 – September 19, 2020



Raleigh



George Clayton Baker, age 52, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at home in Raleigh NC, after a long, valiant battle with sarcoma cancer. His wife of 28 years, Deirdre, and son, Gavin, were by his side.



Clayton had an outsized sense of humor, dry and disarming, which pulled everyone in. He loved boating, deep-sea fishing, and traveling with his family. His happy place was the view at dawn from his back porch in Hampstead, NC, over the intercoastal and out to the Atlantic Ocean. Even better if his boat was loaded and ready to chase the mahi soon after. He was a committed foodie who always knew the best restaurants to try.



Clayton was a charismatic, natural leader who drew a following wherever he went. In his career, he leaves behind an incredible legacy of integrity, authenticity, and the willingness to always put others first. He was a consummate team builder and one of the best at bringing new people into the fold, tucked firmly under his wing. His last few months saw an outpouring of love and support from almost every walk of his life. Too numerous to count are those with stories of his impact in their lives – counseling, coaching, consoling, cajoling, inspiring, leading.



Clayton was born July 19, 1968 to Thelma Wilhelm Baker & George Clayton Baker (predeceased) in Washington DC. He grew up in Edgewater, MD. He attended the University of Virginia where he met Deirdre. After graduation in 1991, Clayton began work in DC for a small financial advisory firm, BEI Golembe. He and Deirdre were married soon after. In 1994 he moved to Andersen Consulting where he saw the company remade into Accenture and himself promoted to Partner. He celebrated the birth of his son Gavin Clayton Baker in 2005. He joined EY in the spring of 2008 and his 12 years there culminated in being named as Consulting Managing Partner for Americas Financial Services. It was shortly after that announcement that he was forced to step away for his illness.



His career and personal interests moved him around the country, as far north as Chicago and as far west as Scottsdale, before finally settling in Raleigh, NC. Raleigh provided fortuitous, affording him access to excellent doctors at the Duke Cancer Institute. Their support, along with his family, friends and frequent fishing trips to the North Carolina coast, sustained him through his long cancer fight.



In recent weeks, Clayton expressed a desire to see more research into sarcomas and their early prevention/ identification, specifically through the Duke Cancer Institute. Additionally, Duke Hospice made it possible for him to be cared for at home. Clayton and Deirdre gave both time and treasure to Haven House, a charity that supports homeless and displaced youth in the Raleigh area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either of these important causes.



