Clayton "Clay" Vernon Hatley, Jr.
July 5, 1944 - August 10, 2019
Raleigh
Clayton "Clay" Vernon Hatley, Jr., 75 was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Phyllis, sons Jody and Jeff, and grandchildren Griffin, Tatum, Nolan and Cole.
He was born July 5, 1944 in Oakboro, NC to the late Gladys Marie Huneycutt and Clayton Vernon Hatley, Sr. He earned his B.S. in Applied Mathematics from NC State University and M.S. degrees in Statistics and Operations Research from Florida Institute of Technology. He was an accomplished high school athlete and had an illustrious career in the space and defense industry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Duke Children's Home. A memorial service will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 2 pm, August 15, 2019.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019