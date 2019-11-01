|
Clellie Ann Wiggs Harris
July 15, 1925 – October 31, 2019
Raleigh
Daughter of the late Estelle Allen Crowder and Eppie Gilmore Wiggs of Zebulon, she attended Fred Olds School and graduated class of 1944 from Broughton High School. She also attended Hardbargers Business School. She retired after 30 years with the Federal Government. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved her Sunday school class and served as an outreach leader many times. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and reading.
She was predeceased by her husband, Claude W. Harris and her two brothers, Joseph T. Wiggs and Albert G. Wiggs.
She is survived by her son, Floyd Harris, and wife, Ann, of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Sue Harris Wrather and husband, Jim of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Meg Wrather of Nashville, TN, Amy Wrather of Raleigh, NC, Threresa Somerville and husband, Matt, of Franklinton, NC; and great grandchildren; Emma and Evan Somerville of Franklinton, NC.
The family will have a private graveside service at Montlawn Memorial Park, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Afterwards, they will be receiving friends at Brookdale North Raleigh, 1200 Carlos Drive, from 2:30pm-4:00pm.
Condolences may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019