Clemon "Blue Ox" Wilson Knott



November 17, 1953 - March 9, 2019



New Hill



Clemon "Blue Ox" Wilson Knott, 65, of New Hill, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home in New Hill, NC.



Blue Ox was born November 17, 1953 in Durham, NC to late Clemon Lewis Knott and Emmie Lee Wilson. He was employed by CSX Railroad where he retired with 20 years of service.



Blue Ox loved hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing at Portsmouth Island where he was an active member of Cape Lookout Mobile Sportfisherman. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Morrisville Fire Department where he retired with 28 years of service. He enjoyed barbecuing pigs and started "Blue Ox's Pig Pickin' Parties" catering. He also loved being around his friends and helping others.



Blue Ox was preceded in death by his baby boy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anne Knott; son, Jeremy Knott (Vickie); daughter, Tracey Jones (Jason); five grandchildren, Amber and Garrett Knott, Hannah, Dawson and Shelby Jones all of New Hill. He is also survived by a sister Cathey Stansbury of Rougemont and in-laws that he considered his brothers and sisters, Charles and Esther Prince, Michael and Ann Prince and Jane Clayton.



A funeral service will be held at 2PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6630 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC 27519. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502 and other times at their home.



Memorials may be made to Cape Lookout Mobile Sportfisherman, P.O. Box 222, Atlantic, NC 28511.



Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net