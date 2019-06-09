|
|
Rev. Dr. Clifford C. Coles
December 14, 1928 - May 29, 2019
Southern Pines, NC
The Rev. Dr. Clifford C. Coles, age 90, died May 29, 2019 in Southern Pines, NC. A WWII Marine Corp veteran, Dr. Coles had the distinction of training at Montford Point, Jacksonville, NC. He went on to earn his Ed.D. from NC State and was later Ordained as a Priest in the Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife: Marsha Baker Coles of the home; one son Clifford C. Coles, Jr. of New York, NY; one daughter Kimberley D. Coles of Los Angeles, CA, one grandson Malcolm and was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Beth Coles. Funeral Service will be June 10, ll:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church Tarboro, NC. A Vigil will be held Sunday June 9, 7-8 pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Tarboro, NC. Arrangements: Rivers Morgan Funeral Service Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pennick Village Foundation or First Health Hospice, Southern Pines, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019