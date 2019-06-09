Home

Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5141
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Tarboro, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Tarboro,, NC
View Map
The Rev. Dr. Clifford C. Coles, age 90, died May 29, 2019 in Southern Pines, NC. A WWII Marine Corp veteran, Dr. Coles had the distinction of training at Montford Point, Jacksonville, NC. He went on to earn his Ed.D. from NC State and was later Ordained as a Priest in the Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife: Marsha Baker Coles of the home; one son Clifford C. Coles, Jr. of New York, NY; one daughter Kimberley D. Coles of Los Angeles, CA, one grandson Malcolm and was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Beth Coles. Funeral Service will be June 10, ll:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church Tarboro, NC. A Vigil will be held Sunday June 9, 7-8 pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Tarboro, NC. Arrangements: Rivers Morgan Funeral Service Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pennick Village Foundation or First Health Hospice, Southern Pines, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019
