|
|
Clifford Elledge
October 9, 1921 - December 13, 2019
Raleigh
Clifford Elledge was born on October 9, 1921 in Wilkes County, North Carolina to Elzora and Eugene Elledge. He passed away at home December 13, 2019. After graduating from Mountain View High, he came to Raleigh, and he met and married Gladys Prince in 1942. They were married until her death in 1996.
Soon after marrying Gladys, Clifford was drafted into the US Army. He served in the US Army Air Corps Company B 1880th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1943 to 1945 as a Supply Clerk. Clifford's military service North Africa, China, Burma, and India. During his service, he received medals for the Asiatic Pacific Campaign, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign, a Lapel Pin (Ruptured Duck), WWII Victory Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was discharged Christmas Day, 1945. After returning from the army, he came home to a wife, house and baby boy (Billy) who was 18 months old.
Clifford went to work at NCSU as a research lab technician, continuing to work there until he retired with 33 years of service. He was a staunch NC State Wolf Pack fan. He was honored with a soybean variety "The Clifford". After retiring from NCSU, he continued to farm sometimes up to 200 acres. Big tractors and combines were in his fields.
Clifford and Gladys were devoted lifelong members of Macedonia UMC. He was active in many aspects of Macedonia. Also in the community, he was a Charter Member of the Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department when it was formed. In the next chapter of his life, he spent his time traveling to many states and countries.
Clifford is survived by his brother, E. C. Elledge and wife, Evelyn, sister, Inez Jones; sons, William (Billy) Elledge and wife, Carol, and Ralph Allen Elledge and partner, Joe Howell; daughters, Nancy Elledge Miles and husband, Jim, and Ann Elledge Daves and husband, Dana; grandchildren, Karen Elledge Reinertsen and husband, Scott, Allison Elledge Howell and husband, Michael, and Jana Daves Humphrey and husband, Will; great grandchildren, Desiree Howell and Jesse Cornaire; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Prince Elledge; brothers, Vaught Elledge and Wayne Elledge; sisters, Faye Elledge Key, Levina Elledge Smith; and granddaughter, Danielle Daves
A special thank you to his caregivers: Shane, Sandy, Ester, Hazel and Benita. You helped make his twilight years meaningful and comfortable.
Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to Macedonia UMC: 2700 Jones Franklin Rd Cary NC 27518 or Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.
Service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Macedonia UMC, 2700 Jones Franklin Rd Cary NC 27518 followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery.
Condolences to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 16, 2019