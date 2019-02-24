Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
For more information about
Clifford Poole
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford L. Poole


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford L. Poole Obituary
Clifford Lee Poole

June 24, 1944 - February 21, 2019

Chapel Hill

Clifford Lee Poole, 74, of Chapel Hill and eastern Chatham County, NC, died February 21, 2019. He was a man of uncommon gentleness and acceptance. All of his life he loved beauty, song and well-prepared food, and was accomplished in creating all three.

Clifford was born on June 24, 1944, in Mary Elizabeth Hospital, Raleigh, NC. He grew up in Knightdale, NC, living with his mother, her husband and his younger sister Norma. Through his teenage years and into young adulthood he was nurtured and encouraged by his mother and his Aunt Dot and Uncle Jack Smith of Raleigh.

After graduating from Knightdale High School he attended Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College, where he met and fell in love with Don Hinshaw. He and Don lived together and were devoted to each other for the rest of their lives.

After living in Manila, Philippines and New York City for a number of years he and Don, along with their business associate Roberta Whittington, began Hinshaw Music Company and moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where they developed and operated Hinshaw Music, a nationally successful religious music publishing business with an emphasis on choral works.

Cliff was a talented interior decorator and musician with a beautiful singing voice. He was a superb chef, over the years repeatedly cooking his way through all of Julia Child's cookbooks to the delight of the many guests he and Don entertained so well.

Cliff and Don lived full and rich lives, traveling often and widely throughout Europe, the United States and Mexico.

He was predeceased by his life's partner Donald G. Hinshaw, his mother, Elsalee Smith Poole, his aunt Dorothy Smith and uncle John C. Smith, Sr., and several cousins. He is survived by his sister, Norma Poole Murphy and her husband Charlie of Knightdale, his nephew Scott, two great-nephews, and numerous loving maternal cousins.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now