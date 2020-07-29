Clifford Robert Parks



March 22, 1936 - July 18, 2020



Chapel Hill



Clifford Robert Parks was native to Elmira, New York. Graduated from Cornell University and North Carolina State University, he worked at the Los Angeles State and County Arboretum, where he started Camellia research. He met his late wife, Kai-Mei during that time. He developed many Camellia cultivars, popular throughout the world. Expert in Camellia, he co-authored the book 'Collected Species of Genus Camellia'. As professor at UNC, he mentored a lot of students, who are now successful in their fields.



He is survived by his spouse, Gary Leung, sons, David and Robert, and grandchildren, Alexander and Julia.



There will be no memorial service until further notice.



