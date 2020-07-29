1/1
Clifford Parks
1936 - 2020
Clifford Robert Parks

March 22, 1936 - July 18, 2020

Chapel Hill

Clifford Robert Parks was native to Elmira, New York. Graduated from Cornell University and North Carolina State University, he worked at the Los Angeles State and County Arboretum, where he started Camellia research. He met his late wife, Kai-Mei during that time. He developed many Camellia cultivars, popular throughout the world. Expert in Camellia, he co-authored the book 'Collected Species of Genus Camellia'. As professor at UNC, he mentored a lot of students, who are now successful in their fields.

He is survived by his spouse, Gary Leung, sons, David and Robert, and grandchildren, Alexander and Julia.

There will be no memorial service until further notice.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
