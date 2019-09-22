|
Clinton DeGabrielle
March 6, 1921 - September 17, 2019
Cary
Clinton DeGabrielle, 98, passed away at his home in Cary on September 17, 2019. Born in Sayre, PA in 1921, he grew up in Schenectady, NY. After serving in the US Army during WWII in Europe and Africa, Clint returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Bette Gardner. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January.
Bette made a home for their family in the many cities throughout the country where Clint's career took them. Thirty-two years ago, they moved to Cary, where he enjoyed his retirement by playing golf with the Prestonwood Men's Golf Association. Clint is also survived by their five children, Robert DeGabrielle, Debbie DeGabrielle, Daphne DeGabrielle (Pete Hunter), Rick DeGabrielle, and Lisa DeGabrielle (Neil Collins), eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Schenectady, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Clint DeGabrielle may be made to the North Carolina State University Foundation -- the Bette & Clint DeGabrielle Scholarship Endowment (145060) at North Carolina State University Advancement Services, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC, 27695-7474.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 22, 2019