Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Rest Cemetery
Robbins, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
Clyde Albert Garner


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde Albert Garner Obituary
Clyde Albert Garner

Raleigh

Clyde Albert Garner, 94, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on February 11, 2019.

A Graveside Service, with Military Honors, will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Pine Rest Cemetery, Robbins, NC, with Reverend Quint Dunlap officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Clyde was a native of Moore County, born March 27, 1924 to James Thomas and Mattie Brewer Garner. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, 3rd Armored Division, during World War II. He welcomed every opportunity to share his accounts of the 3rd Armored campaigns from Normandy, through the Battle of the Bulge, to the end of the War.

After his military service, Clyde returned to Moore County and married Hester Rouse. They moved to Winston-Salem, where he worked for McLean Trucking Company for 33 years. He enjoyed his retirement years spent with the three most important people in his life, his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hester; daughter: Candace Baskett and husband Michael; granddaughter: Jordan Baskett, the Light of his life, all of Raleigh and a special niece, Patricia Garner, of Winston-Salem.

Clyde was a member of Union Cross Moravian Church, 4295 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF22.

Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Garner Family

Condolences may be made to pinesfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019
