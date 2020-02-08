|
Clyde Pickard
July 27, 1931 - February 6, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mr. Clyde Pickard, 88, of Chapel Hill, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice House in Pittsboro.
A native of Orange County, Mr. Pickard was the husband of the late Sue Ross Pickard and the son of the late Edgar Pickard and the late Elsie Thompson Pickard.
Mr. Pickard was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired dairy farmer. He was an avid baseball lover with a passion for the Boston Red Sox. He coached numerous baseball and softball teams over the years. He was a loyal UNC Tar Heel fan.
Mr. Pickard is survived by his daughter, Robin Miller and her husband, Chris, of Burlington; a son, Stephen Pickard of Chapel Hill; three grandchildren, Camden Miller, Bryson Pickard, Jalynn Pickard and a sister, Frances Cole and her husband, Tommy, of Chapel Hill.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pickard was preceded in death by two siblings, Judy Ann Pickard and Dalton Pickard.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Graham.
The funeral service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clover Garden United Methodist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Julia Aligar. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clover Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2757 Orange Chapel Clover Garden Church Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 or to the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice House, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
