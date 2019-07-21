Clyde Raymond Perdue, Jr.



March 25, 1927 - July 19, 2019



Louisburg



Clyde Raymond Perdue, Jr., 92, of Louisburg departed this earthly life on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927 to the late Clyde Raymond and Sue Bledsoe Perdue.



Clyde served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy and was a member of American Legion Post 105. He retired from Wake County Farm Bureau Agency after 21 years as the agency manager. Clyde was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, church leader, and Sunday School Superintendent. He also served on the finance committee for the Tar River Baptist Association. Clyde loved to exercise and play golf.



The family will receive friends Monday July 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at Corinth Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Reverends Dougald McLaurin and Cody Padrnos officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Mozelle Cottrell Perdue; his son, Stephen David Perdue; his daughter, Susan Perdue Herrin; grandchildren, Lindsay Herrin and Jacob Herrin; and a sister Joyce Lassiter. Also surviving are a niece, Diane Sanford (Freddie); nephews, Brian Collins, and Braxton Collins (Julia); a great-nephew, Ben; a great-niece, Angie; and special pet family members, Sally and Lucky.



Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church c/o Julia Collins, 935 Weldon Road, Henderson, NC 27537. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019