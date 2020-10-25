COL (RET US ARMY)-Richard "Rip" M. Ripley



"A Soldier Died Today"



August 23,1922 - October 18, 2020



Raleigh



Richard Mahlon Ripley, 98, passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 23, 1922. He was the oldest of six children born to the late Julius and Harriet Ripley (Linsky).



Col. Ripley will lie in state on Thursday November 5th, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner for those who would like to pay their respects and sign the register book.



The family will gather privately with clergy in the church on the morning of Friday, November 6th to pray the Burial Office (Rite I). Committal and interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery on a yet to be determined date.



Patriotic from a young age, he joined the U.S. Army on 4 July 1942 as an enlisted man and was subsequently commissioned from Officer Candidate School as a 2nd Lieutenant on 3 June 1943. He was then called to duty as a 2nd Lieutenant, Regular Army in June of 1945. In May of 1966 he was promoted to Colonel. His military service included eighteen years of overseas duty assignments where he served with and commanded Cavalry, Artillery Armor, Infantry, Parachute, and Special Forces Units. Colonel Ripley was a Master Parachutist himself and served in combat duty assignments for twenty-eight years during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.



In Europe during World War II Colonel Ripley was assigned as a Platoon Leader and Company Commander in the 4th Armored Division. During the Occupation of Germany, he served with the U.S. Constabulary. While serving in the Korean War, he organized and commanded a Guerrilla Force, known as "Operation Wolf Pack," which conducted special operations behind enemy lines. In the Vietnam War, he served with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade (Separate) in combat operations both in 1968 and 1969. Following Colonel Ripley's time of service in Vietnam, he was assigned as Head of the U.S. Army Institute for Military Assistance at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. His responsibilities included all Special Forces training. He was awarded a total of thirty-eight awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, two Legion of Merits, three Bronze Stars, eight Air Medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal and several Foreign Decorations, including the French Legion of Honor and the Chungmu Korean Order of Military Merit. Colonel Ripley was also awarded the Combat Infantry Badge with Second Award, the Master Parachutist Badge and Special Forces Tab. After more than thirty-one years of service he retired from active military duty in November of 1973.



Colonel Ripley was educated at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College. His university education includes a BA in Economics from Park College in Parksville, MO; a MS in International Affairs from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; and a Doctorate of Education from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. In May of 2015, he was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the U.S. Army Special Forces Regiment. In September of 2016, he was inducted as a member of the Order of St. Morice by the National Infantry Association.



Brother Ripley was raised a Master Mason in March of 1948 by Doric Lodge No 342 of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served as Master of Raleigh Lodge No 500 of Raleigh, North Carolina and D.D.G.M. of the 25th District. Having affiliated with the Raleigh York Rite Bodies in 1989, he served as presiding officer of all three of the local bodies and was awarded the Raleigh Bodies York Rite Meritorious Service Award in 1992. He was also a member of Garner Lodge No 701 of Garner, and Millbrook Lodge No. 97 in Raleigh North Carolina. He joined the Raleigh Scottish Rite Bodies in 1994. He received the rank and decoration of Knight Commander of the Court of Honor in 1999 and was coronated a 33° Inspector General Honorary in 2006. In March Of 2000 he was elected Grand Warder of the Grand Commandery of North Carolina. He was also awarded the Knights Templar Merit Award in 2000. He served as Grand Commander for the year 2008-2009 and was presented the Knight Commander of the Temple Award in 2009. In 2017, he was unanimously elected to 33° Grand Cross Court of Honour for the Scottish Rite.



Other Masonic affiliations and memberships include: Holy Sepulcher Tabernacle No III, Holy Royal Arch Templar Priests; Lily of the Valley Priory No 1, Knights of the York Cross of Honor; St. John of Patmos Conclave, Red Cross Of Constantine; Masonic Societas Rosicruciana in Civitatibus Foederatis, Grade VIII; Cassillas 2A, Allied Masonic Degrees; Harp, Cross and Eagle Council No 3, Knight Masons; NC York Rite College No 69 (OPC); Royal Order of Scotland; Saint Thomas of Acon; Operatives; the NC Court No. 73, the Masonic Order of Athelstan; National Historian and member of the Committee of 33, National Sojourners and is a member of several National Sojourner Chapters, including, Raleigh Chapter No 504 and NC Chapter No 97, Fayetteville. He is a member of the Amran Shrine.



Following his retirement from the military in 1973, Rip began his second career at the NC Department of Corrections, where he served as Curriculum Manager and Director of the Office of Staff Development. He retired for the second time in 1989 after eleven years of dedicated service. Rip enjoyed spending his free afternoons with his Morgan horse, Rusty. Rusty died on December 26, 2011. He was 33 years of age. Throughout his life, Rip was an Episcopalian and long-time member at The Church of the Good Shepherd of Raleigh, N.C. In 2005 he was honorably selected as "Tar Heel of the Week" by Raleigh's The News & Observer. In 2006, the Governor of North Carolina awarded him with the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine. During his "retirement", he served as Editor of the North Carolina Military Historical Society publication "Recall," between the years of 1995 through 2018. He also worked (and later volunteered) from 1996 to 2011 at the North Carolina State Archives and History in the Military Collection. Most recently Rip served as a member of the Veterans Advisory Board for the Town of Garner, NC.



Rip was preceded in death by his devoted wife of fifty-six years, Norah Simpson of Hull, Yorkshire, England. He always said, "She was the best thing that ever happened to me." Norah served in the British Army during World War II. She passed away on September 21, 2000 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, where he will join her. He was also preceded in death by their daughter Elizabeth Roper.



Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Susan Maxwell of the home, and daughter Catherine and son-in-law Terry Mykes of Arizona. He is fondly remembered by his four grandchildren; Kristina Hanny, Richard Bridges, and Heather and Michael Mykes. Surviving great grandchildren are Kate and Emma Hanny, Ryan, Amber and Josh Bridges, and Felicia and Shawna Mykes. He is survived by his sister Leona (Irene) Smestead of Michigan; his brother Joseph Ripley of Ohio and was preceded in death by his brothers Julius (June), Ronald and Robert Ripley. Rip exemplified the "Greatest Generation" in his military service and will be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. We celebrate his long and meaningful life, his love for his family and his dedicated and lasting service to our country.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the U.S. Army, PO Box 96281, Washington, DC 20090-6281.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store