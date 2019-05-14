|
Colleen Booth Spencer
Cary
Colleen Booth Spencer, 92, went to Heaven on May 11, 2019. She was born in Cary, NC on June 13, 1926. Colleen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wiley; granddaughter, Sabrena Little (Pat); and great grandchildren, Dustin and Ericka Little. Visitation Wednesday, May 15th at Reedy Creek Baptist Church (Harrison Ave., Cary) starting at 1pm, with a funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Full obituary:
Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019