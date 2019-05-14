Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Colleen B. Spencer

Colleen B. Spencer Obituary
Colleen Booth Spencer

Cary

Colleen Booth Spencer, 92, went to Heaven on May 11, 2019. She was born in Cary, NC on June 13, 1926. Colleen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wiley; granddaughter, Sabrena Little (Pat); and great grandchildren, Dustin and Ericka Little. Visitation Wednesday, May 15th at Reedy Creek Baptist Church (Harrison Ave., Cary) starting at 1pm, with a funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Full obituary:

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019
