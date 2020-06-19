Colleen Laing O'Neal
August 10, 1937 - June 17, 2020
Garner
Colleen Laing O'Neal passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on June 17, 2020. Born in Anacortes, Wash., on August 10, 1937, she was the youngest of George Gregor Laing and Pearl Brown's three children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stanley G. Laing of North Bend, Wash. She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, J.C. O'Neal of Garner and her sister, Vivian L. Myking of San Diego, Calif. She also leaves behind her children, Sherry J. O'Neal of Raleigh and Harold O'Neal (Shannon) of Raleigh; and grandchildren David J. Boykin (Victoria) of Durham, Sarah R. Boykin (Nicholas) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Matthew Tew of Garner, and Scott R. O'Neal of Raleigh as well as many relatives and friends across the country.
Growing up in both Washington's Puget Sound area and Port Alexander in the Alaskan territory engendered her creative and adventurous spirit, along with her gift for storytelling. Whether poems, short stories, or plays; she brought her brilliant imagination to life. No story was without humor or a twist.
Colleen was a woman of many talents. She was a quick wit — she'd have to be to have stuck with J.C. this long! She was quite the seamstress; creating countless costumes, cheerleading outfits, and band uniforms over the years. She even made formal gowns; including her own wedding dress, Sherry's wedding dress and veil, and the dress for each of Sherry's bridesmaids.
Colleen was an excellent cook, who taught gourmet cooking classes at Wake Technical Community College and operated her own diet catering company. No one was allowed to leave her house without having something to eat — and she would often slip food to the pets and candy to the grandkids. She loved making personalized birthday cakes for those in her family, and each one was truly special (and delicious)!
A truly voracious reader, Colleen loved a good book. She could have written a few of her own if she compiled the stories from her travels across the country, her poetry, and illustrations. She loved the ocean and enjoyed walking on the beach collecting shells during the frequent family vacations to Oak Island. Growing up with a commercial fisherman for a father and brother, her taste for seafood came natural. She loved preparing feasts and hosting her family for memorable holidays.
Colleen was exceptionally generous, compassionate, and was always thinking of others. She was eager to help in any way she could. She frequently volunteered her time and energy; whether for church or school or charity. She could truly make anything, and she made the most of her extraordinary talent: from reupholstery to bowling pin lamps.
Wearing many hats, Colleen juggled much throughout her life. She worked more than 20 years for the state, including at: NC State's D.H. Hill Library, Central Prison, Vandora Springs Elementary School, and as a substitute teacher. Colleen also worked at H&R Block for many years during tax season, even earning her U.S. Treasury Card.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for providing Colleen with excellent care.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 19, 2020.