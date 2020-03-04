Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Apex United Methodist Church

Colleen Newman


1928 - 2020
Colleen Newman Obituary
Colleen Dennis Newman

November 29, 1928 - March 1, 2020

Cary

Colleen Dennis Newman passed away on March 1, 2020 with her daughter Lou A. Newman and her son Bill Jr. at her side.

She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 29, 1928 and was a blessing to everyone who knew her.

She was an expert homemaker, librarian, and doctor's office manager. Her sunny personality and positive attitude were infectious.

Her late husband, Bill, was a minister and Colleen served him, and his churches well in that role. She loved her church family all of her life, especially her Sunday School classmates.

She grew up in Carr Methodist Church in Durham and was an incredibly active member of West Burlington United Methodist Church and Apex United Methodist Church.

She was an avid walker who traversed many a mile around the town of Apex.

Colleen is survived by her daughter Lou A. Newman (husband Ron Condrey) of Raleigh; her son William W. (Bill) Newman, Jr. (wife Alyson) of Durham; grandchildren Emily A. Newman and Gregory W. Newman; and nephew Roland C. Newman III (wife Leslie) of Newton, NJ.

A memorial service will be held at Apex United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Apex United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020
