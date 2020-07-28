1/
Colleen Wrenn Hatcher
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Colleen Wrenn Hatcher

July 4, 1953 - July 24, 2020

Garner

Colleen Wrenn Hatcher, 67, passed on Friday. She was born in Wake County to the late Charles Franklin & Martha Cleo Carter Wrenn. She was a gifted writer and wrote for many local newspapers during her career. Graveside funeral 10 am, Wednesday, Murray Family Cemetery. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Available at www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Thursday. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Murray Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
