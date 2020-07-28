Colleen Wrenn Hatcher
July 4, 1953 - July 24, 2020
Garner
Colleen Wrenn Hatcher, 67, passed on Friday. She was born in Wake County to the late Charles Franklin & Martha Cleo Carter Wrenn. She was a gifted writer and wrote for many local newspapers during her career. Graveside funeral 10 am, Wednesday, Murray Family Cemetery. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Available at www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
