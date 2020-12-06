Connie Hill

December 13, 1944 - November 20, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Connie Elaine Hill, 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully went to be with her Lord Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020. She was surrounded by family who love and adore her.

Having been born in Oregon, Connie early on discovered her love for the Lord Jesus Christ, growing fruitful life-long friendships and eventually traveling abroad only to meet her future husband, Michael, at a Bible College. Relocating back to the United States, this time to the South, Connie and Michael began their family, ultimately having four beautiful children. Connie dedicated her life to her family and community, often attracting people in need as she provided them with prayer and thoughtful help; she truly lived out her faith not just in words but also in deeds. In her later years, Connie developed two of her favorite hobbies, having an innate talent for both quilting and watercoloring. She leaves a legacy of faith, kindness, authenticity, resilience, humor, and also the gift of truly valuing others. A commonly shared sentiment about Connie is that one felt truly seen and valued when in her presence.

Connie is survived by her four children: David & his wife Ashlie along with their three children Hayden, Carter & Skylar; Mark & his wife Lola; Andrew & his wife Marita along with their child, Mia; & her only daughter Susan.

A service to celebrate her life and acknowledge her eternal resting place will be held Wednesday, December 16th at 1 pm in the outdoor courtyard at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 7506 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.





