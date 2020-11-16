Connie M. Altman
April 6, 1947 - November 15, 2020
Angier
Connie Mack Altman, 73, passed away on Sunday surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late Tom and Fannie Altman. Connie retired from the Raleigh Fire Department in 1999 with 30 years of service. He was a member of William T. Bain Masonic Lodge #231 in Raleigh. He was Past Potentate of Amran Shriners, active in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and helped supervise Amran's State Fair Restaurant for many years. Connie loved his wife, children, and grandchildren beyond words.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 2:00 PM at Angier Baptist Church. The burial will follow with masonic rights at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will greet friends at other times at Connie and Frances's home in Angier. Connie is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Frances Altman; daughter, Annette Holbrook; son, Mark Altman; six grandchildren, Carlie Altman, Lauren Holbrook, Taylor Altman, Bryce Holbrook, Dylan Holbrook, Tucker Altman; sister, Barbara Wood and husband, Earl; sister-in-law, Doris Lambert; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angier Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com