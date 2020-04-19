|
Conrad "Allen" Currin
April 13, 1949 - April 16, 2020
Raleigh
Conrad "Allen" Currin, passed away on April 16, 2020. Allen was born April 13, 1949 to the late Bailey William Currin and Alma Lee Sherian of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Allen is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sue Currin of Raleigh, and his brother Glenn (Dantzlere) Currin of Fuquay-Varina. He is preceded in death by his brothers B.W. Currin, Nelson Currin and Jack Currin. Allen is also survived by his special caregivers Becky and Judy.
Due to public health concerns we are offering a vehicle visitation at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. You can drive up in your car and greet the family from within your vehicle. This will allow friends and family the opportunity to express their condolences and allow the family to see guests safely and within the CDC guidelines.
The family and friends will gather immediately following the visitation for a Mausoleum Service at 3:00 pm. Again, the service will adhere to public health guidelines.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Allen's honor to NC State Vet Heart Center 1052 William Moore Dr., Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Currin family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020