Dr. Constance Battle, M.D.
August 9, 1955 - October 27, 2020
Raleigh
Dr. Battle knew from an early age that she was born to be a physician. She believed that being an OB/GYN specialist was her calling, not just her profession. She enjoyed farming, reading science fiction and fantasy, attending recitals and concerts, listening to sacred music, watching movies, singing, attending Broadway theatrical performances and traveling across the world. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Anyone who knew Dr. Battle also knew that she was a person of deep faith. She drew great strength from sharing prayers, sacred verses, as well as attending Bible Studies.
With robust spirit, Dr. Battle leaves behind siblings, The Rev. Carmen Battle-Mumford, JD, The Rev. Michael Battle, Ph.D., Brother-in-law Rev. Jack Mumford, and Sister-in-law Dr. Rachael Battle, Ph.D.; four nieces and nephew, Khadija Mumford, Mesha Mumford, Sage Battle, Bliss Battle, Zion Battle, extended family, female patients, and many friends. Most importantly, Dr. Battle leaves behind thousands of babies that she delivered as a medical doctor who are now contributing their gifts and talents to their communities and even the world.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Battle will have a private memorial; however, her public memorial will occur online on November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The specific link to attend will be posted on www.michaelbattle.com
on November 28, 2020.