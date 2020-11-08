1/1
Dr. Constance Battle
1955 - 2020
Dr. Constance Battle, M.D.

August 9, 1955 - October 27, 2020

Raleigh

Dr. Battle knew from an early age that she was born to be a physician. She believed that being an OB/GYN specialist was her calling, not just her profession. She enjoyed farming, reading science fiction and fantasy, attending recitals and concerts, listening to sacred music, watching movies, singing, attending Broadway theatrical performances and traveling across the world. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Anyone who knew Dr. Battle also knew that she was a person of deep faith. She drew great strength from sharing prayers, sacred verses, as well as attending Bible Studies.

With robust spirit, Dr. Battle leaves behind siblings, The Rev. Carmen Battle-Mumford, JD, The Rev. Michael Battle, Ph.D., Brother-in-law Rev. Jack Mumford, and Sister-in-law Dr. Rachael Battle, Ph.D.; four nieces and nephew, Khadija Mumford, Mesha Mumford, Sage Battle, Bliss Battle, Zion Battle, extended family, female patients, and many friends. Most importantly, Dr. Battle leaves behind thousands of babies that she delivered as a medical doctor who are now contributing their gifts and talents to their communities and even the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Battle will have a private memorial; however, her public memorial will occur online on November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The specific link to attend will be posted on www.michaelbattle.com on November 28, 2020.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Rest in paradise Dr. Battle. Your good work here is done.
Derek Bradley
November 4, 2020
Dr. Battle served as a beacon of light for women and woman's health in the Triangle. While her specialty was obstetrics and gynecology, as one of her patients I received the most comprehensive annual visits one could ever experience. She would then proceed to refer you to a resource that would be astounded that the referral came from a gynecologist. She treated the whole person in her practice. One of her greatest skills was that she listened and engaged her patients in the design of the treatment plan. I was pleased to have experience her care giving model.

We often discussed working in health care in South Africa. We would discuss what could be accomplished for populations with limited access to health care. She was a true visionary.
La Verne Reid
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
From the moment I walked into Dr. Battle's office when she was located off Dresser Court, I knew she was the right OB-GYN for me. Her passion for delivering babies and caring for the Mom-to-Be was top notch! There was never a time that I went to see her after the birth of my son in 1992, that she didn't ask about him or want to know "where was a picture for her wall". The love for her profession showed in all she did for her patients. Heaven has received a very special angel. My prayers for Gods healing comfort go out to her family.
Lori Cain
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Dr. Battle was a godsend for women in Raleigh. She was compassionate, warm, and a really, really good doctor. My sister worked for her and with her for years. She was a treasure. My condolences to her family..rest in Power, Dr. Battle.
Darlene Stewart
Friend
