Dr. Battle served as a beacon of light for women and woman's health in the Triangle. While her specialty was obstetrics and gynecology, as one of her patients I received the most comprehensive annual visits one could ever experience. She would then proceed to refer you to a resource that would be astounded that the referral came from a gynecologist. She treated the whole person in her practice. One of her greatest skills was that she listened and engaged her patients in the design of the treatment plan. I was pleased to have experience her care giving model.



We often discussed working in health care in South Africa. We would discuss what could be accomplished for populations with limited access to health care. She was a true visionary.

La Verne Reid

Acquaintance