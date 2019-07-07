Home

City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Constantine Stefureac


1930 - 2019
Constantine Stefureac Obituary
Constantine "Gus" Stefureac

May 3,1930-June 29, 2019

Raleigh

Gus Stefureac, age 89, died on June 29, 2019.

From his birth in Detroit,Michigan until his death in Raleigh, NC, his endless optimism and his love of people made him a man to remember. Every day was his "best day" and he never met a stranger. He maintained this positive attitude even as his health declined.

He was employed by IBM, retiring after a 37 year career. After retirement he continued his lifelong passion as a creator and builder of wooden toys.

He was known as "Gus of Raleigh" for 25 years at the NC State Fair Village of Yesteryear.

Also during this time he had the opportunity to meet new people and travel the country through his employment with Hegner Saws.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Helen, his older brother Dan and his loving wife Dorothy.

He is survived by his children, Susan Gammon (Carl) and Dan Stefureac (Bonnie), and brother George (Barb).

He was the best Grandfather to Clint, Cory and Benjamin Boggs, and Kevin and Kristen Stefureac.

He adored his six great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Carson, Camden, Macie, Bailey and Blake, who was born just two days prior to his death.

Also surviving are nieces, Elena and Maria, and nephews, Doug, Derek and Dan.

A celebration of Gus's life will be held at 2:00, Friday July 12, 2019 at City of Oaks Funeral Home, 4900 Green Rd, Raleigh NC.

Casual dress.
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
