Cornelia Ann Cox
1939 - 2020
Cornelia Ann Cox

Raleigh

Cornelia Ann Cox, 81, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Elmcroft of Northridge. Born on May 30, 1939 in Raleigh, NC; she was the oldest of six children of Alexander Sunnybrook Thomas and Mildred Gertrude Peebles Thomas and wife of the late Reggie Cox.

Known to many as Ann or Neely or Aunt NooNoo; she loved her family, traveling, bowling on Monday mornings with her friends, reading, and watching others enjoy her scalloped corn.

Ann is survived by her daughters: Kimberly A. Everingham (Richard), of Goshan, IN, Lisa K. Darden (Tom), of Spanish Fort, AL and Ashley R. Kuehl-Binder (William), of Apex, NC; grandchildren: Alicia Gebert (Ellis), Kristin Hogue (Jon), Emily Everingham (Alex Jones), Kelly Darden, Rachel Darden, Nelia Binder and Russell Binder; great-grandchildren: Claire Gastineau, Isla Gebert, Noel Hogue and Mae Hogue; and by her siblings and their families: Anthony Thomas (Jayne), of Edenton, GA, Tim Thomas (Peggy), of Wake Forest, NC, Phyllis Immanuel (Paul), of Durham, NC and Stephen Thomas (Audrey), of Raleigh, NC; and sister-in-law: Pat Thomas, of Smithfield, NC. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Phillip Thomas.

A Funeral Service (to be Live Streamed) will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11 am in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home, with family receiving an hour prior. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association if preferred.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
