Cornelia Plyler

November 20, 2020

Garner, North Carolina - Cornelia Crane Plyler, 88, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Cornelia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Otho Frank Plyler Jr. and her daughter Emalyn Houde of Key West. She is survived by her son, O.F. "Chip" (Sandy) Plyler III of St. Simons Island; son-in-law Richard Houde of Key West, two grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Collins and Melissa (Johnny) Covert; and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Rea Collins and Charlotte Gayle Collins. Cornelia will also be deeply missed by her many dear friends and her loyal dog, Charlie.

Cornelia was born in Charlotte, NC on November 25, 1931. She grew up in Marvin, NC, the youngest of Frank Ernest Crane and Bessie Perry Crane's eight children. She graduated from Waxhaw High School in 1949. On December 26, 1950, Cornelia and Frank, high school sweethearts, were married.

Before her children were born, Cornelia worked in the drafting department of Southern Bell. Her life's passion was that of teaching. She instituted a tutoring program for elementary school children whose primary language was not English - one of the first in the state. She continued her work in education as a substitute teacher, a job she enjoyed for decades.

Cornelia loved crafts and enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She won dozens of blue ribbons at the NC State Fair for her tatting, crocheting and knitting. She also served as a judge at the Fair for over twenty-five years greatly enjoying visits with friends, who would stop by the craft exhibits.

Cornelia had a deep faith in God and will be best remembered for her service to others at First Presbyterian Church of Garner where she sang in the choir, helped lead Circles, and helped Frank with the Poinsettia Tree each Christmas. Cornelia was the recipient of the Presbyterian Women's Honorary Life Membership.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Garner or Transitions LifeCare.





