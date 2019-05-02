|
Cornell Richardson
Raleigh
Cornell Richardson, 62, of Kennington Park Dr., died April 26, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital. He was born in Harlem, NY to Frank and Euralee Smith Richardson.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, May 4th in the chapel of Davis-Royster Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Red Bud Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Angela L. Lewis; children: Corey Richardson, Shane Richardson, LaToya Richardson and Akilah Delpeche; nine grandchildren and siblings: Frank, Ronald, and Vickie Richardson, Patricia Ruff and Clyde Richardson.
Viewing will be from noon to 6 PM, Friday, May 3rd in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service of Henderson, NC.
