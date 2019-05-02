Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 492-6911
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC 27536
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC 27536
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornell Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornell Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cornell Richardson Obituary
Cornell Richardson

Raleigh

Cornell Richardson, 62, of Kennington Park Dr., died April 26, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital. He was born in Harlem, NY to Frank and Euralee Smith Richardson.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, May 4th in the chapel of Davis-Royster Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Red Bud Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Angela L. Lewis; children: Corey Richardson, Shane Richardson, LaToya Richardson and Akilah Delpeche; nine grandchildren and siblings: Frank, Ronald, and Vickie Richardson, Patricia Ruff and Clyde Richardson.

Viewing will be from noon to 6 PM, Friday, May 3rd in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service of Henderson, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now