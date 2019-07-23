|
|
Craig Edward Neumyer
Zebulon
Craig Edward Neumyer, 43, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born June 12, 1976 in Massachusetts to Kenneth Alan Neumyer, Sr. and Kathleen (Neumyer) Horvath.
Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd, Wendell. Burial will follow at the homeplace, 551 Brannon Road, Zebulon, NC.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Craig is survived by father, Kenneth; mother, Kathleen and step-dad, Ernie; son, Matthew; daughter, Kathy; sister, Kimberly Tanger; brother, Jeffrey (Jaime); 13 nieces and nephews; 2 great-nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me for Craig.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 23, 2019