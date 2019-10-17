|
Craig Eric Goodman
June 17, 1970 - October 14, 2019
Raleigh
Craig Eric Goodman, 49, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, October 14th. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Craig is survived by his parents, Allan Goodman and Clara Hope Goodman (Roles); wife, Julianna Goodman; their children Isabeau Goodman and Isaac Goodman; and his brother Todd Goodman and sister-in-law, Rebecca Morley.
Craig was born in Wichita, Kansas and grew up in Manhattan, Kansas where he graduated from Kansas State University. Craig made his way to Los Angeles and made a career for himself as a Principal Technical Artist at Insomniac Games. Craig's talent was the inspiration for dozens of artists and programmers over the years. His love of people, nature, art and life were truly infectious, and Craig moved through life with humor, courage and boundless optimism.
Craig's true life and love, beyond video games, was his family. He will be remembered lovingly for his patience, resolve and desire to learn and challenge what he knew about the diseases that afflicted his daughter as well as himself.
Isaac Goodman shared "My dad is a good person. His spirit is now in my stuffed animal which is the bear he left me before he passed. I talk and sleep with the bear all the times now because I miss dad so much!"
Isabeau Goodman shared "My dad was a kind, polite and caring person. Most importantly, he played with me even though he was really tired and sick. He was just an amazing human being. I love and miss him so much."
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Mausoleum Chapel at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, and will be followed by a Celebration of Life tribute to Craig at Mitchell Funeral Home, adjacent to the cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Goodman Family Miracle (www.gofundme.com). Condolences may be sent to https://www.facebook.com/craigjules.isabeauisaac
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019