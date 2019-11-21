|
|
Craig George Markey
September 30, 1966 - November 15, 2019
Raleigh
Craig George Markey died unexpectedly after a brief illness in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 15th of November, 2019 at the age of fifty-three.
Craig was born September 30th, 1966 to Harold and Marilyn Markey in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he also grew up. After attending Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, he worked in film production in New York and Los Angeles. He lived at various times in Raleigh, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; Los Angeles, California; and Seattle, Washington. Craig was a fabulous self-taught chef who routinely stunned family and friends with meticulously crafted dinners and baked goods. As a lover of the arts, he enjoyed writing, reading, travelling around the world, attending the theater, preparing and eating delicious food, and caring for his cats. He was a loving father, devoted brother, and wonderful friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Veronica George, and older siblings Bruce Roy, Lisa Lynn, and Brian James, as well as extended family and loyal network of friends.
A private gathering of his friends and family will be held at his home.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019