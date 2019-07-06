Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Swift Creek Baptist Church
9300 Penny Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Craig Pierce


1950 - 2019
Craig Pierce Obituary
Craig Pierce

Cary

Caley Craig Pierce, 68, died July 3, 2019. He was born in Apex, NC on October 3, 1950 to Edward and Jennie Pierce.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Russell (Kathy), Matthew (Elizabeth), Elise, and Evan (Molly); grandchildren, Clare, Aidan, and Jack; and sisters, Judy Greeson and Freda Messick.

The family will receive friends starting at 2pm Sunday, July 7th at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 9300 Penny Road, Raleigh, followed by a funeral service at 3pm. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing for New Hope, an agency committed to ending homelessness, 18 W. Colony Place, Ste. 250, Durham, NC 27705, www.housingfornewhope.org

Condolences can be made at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
