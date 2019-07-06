|
Craig Pierce
Cary
Caley Craig Pierce, 68, died July 3, 2019. He was born in Apex, NC on October 3, 1950 to Edward and Jennie Pierce.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Russell (Kathy), Matthew (Elizabeth), Elise, and Evan (Molly); grandchildren, Clare, Aidan, and Jack; and sisters, Judy Greeson and Freda Messick.
The family will receive friends starting at 2pm Sunday, July 7th at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 9300 Penny Road, Raleigh, followed by a funeral service at 3pm. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing for New Hope, an agency committed to ending homelessness, 18 W. Colony Place, Ste. 250, Durham, NC 27705, www.housingfornewhope.org
Condolences can be made at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019