Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
Craig W. Bowers


1959 - 2019
Craig Whisnant Bowers

Raleigh

Craig W. Bowers passed away peacefully at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, N.C. October 12, 2019. He was born in Asheville, N. C. March 31, 1959 to Grier and Marjorie Bowers. His family moved to Raleigh for Craig to attend Morehead School for the Blind and he went on to graduate from Appalachian State University. He worked as a counselor for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margo Guess.

Craig attended Millbrook United Methodist Church in Raleigh where he volunteered for many years and also attended Hayes Barton Baptist Church where he was a member.

Craig loved all Duke athletic teams and enjoyed following colleges sports along with the Durham Bulls. He had a large group of friends with whom he communicated by phone. Craig recognized them by their voices, from his druggist to the grocer. He enjoyed dining out where most staff knew him by name and knew already what he would order.

A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, N.C. at 2 pm, October 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the above churches.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
