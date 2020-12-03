Craig Wilson Joyner, Jr.
June 16, 1947 - November 30, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Craig Wilson Joyner, Jr., age 73, of Raleigh, passed away at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Craig was born on June 16, 1947 to the late C.W. "Jack" and Ruth T. Joyner of Rich Square. He was a member of the Rich Square Baptist Church. Craig graduated from NC State University with a degree in Civil Engineering and from UNC Chapel Hill with an MBA Degree. He retired from IBM following a thirty-year career. Craig loved outdoor scenery and was an accomplished photographer. He enjoyed spending time at his home in the mountains and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Craig loved NC State greatly and anyone wishing to do so may wear some red to the service in his memory.
Craig is survived by his sister, Margaret Joyner Hendricks of Tarboro; and seventeen first cousins along with their spouses.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Rich Square Baptist Church in Rich Square. A celebration of life funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Rogers. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Rich Square.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Rich Square Baptist Church, P.O. Box 532, Rich Square, NC 27869 or directly to the NC State Engineering Foundation, Craig W. Joyner, Jr. Scholarship Endowment, Campus Box 7901, College of Engineering, NC State University, Raleigh, NC 27695-7901, or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search
then type Craig Joyner.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Rich Square Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Joyner family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting garrettsykesfs.com
.