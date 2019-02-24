Crayton McKaye Massey



Wake Forest



Crayton McKaye Massey, 78, of Wake Forest, passed away at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Wake County, the son of the late Crayton and Bertha Massey and was a lifelong member of Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church. Mr. Massey was retired from the Print Department with the NC Department of Transportation after 40 years of service.



Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning, February 25, 2019 at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church with Pastor Harry Kennedy and Mr. Wayland Holden officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mr. Massey is survived by his wife, Jean Anthony Massey and her 3 daughters; his daughters, Marla Watson of Midlothian, VA and Sonya Averette and husband, Mark, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Anna Watson, Eric Watson, Grayson Averette, and Camden Averette, and 3 very special nieces and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Massey and his sister-in-law, Emogene Massey.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church, 3328 Forestville Road, Raleigh, NC 27616.



Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Sunday evening at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)



