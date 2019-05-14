|
Currin "Curfman" Campbell
May 21, 1922 - May 13, 2019
GARNER
Currin "Curfman" Campbell, 96, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 16 at Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow in Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh.
Curfman was born in Wake County to the late Currin and Mary Penny Campbell. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
In addition to his parents, Curfman was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Campbell; second wife, Connie Campbell; son, Mark Curfman Campbell; and sister, Jeneva Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Campbell of Garner; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aversboro Road Baptist Church Memorial Fund: 1600 Aversboro Rd, Garner, NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019