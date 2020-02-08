Home

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Baptist Grove Baptist Church
6140 Christian Light Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Baptist Grove Baptist Church
6140 Christian Light Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Curtis Bernard Silvis Obituary
Curtis Bernard Silvis

Holly Springs

Curtis Bernard Silvis, age 91, passed away February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Baptist Grove Baptist Church, 6140 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family will be at the home at other times.

Curtis was affectionately known as "PaPa". He loved to fish and enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour frontier stories. He served his country during the Korean War as an Army PFC.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Gladys; sons, Larry (Laura) Silvis, Frank (Debbie) Holder; 4 daughters, Becky (Roy) Adams, Peggy (Nelson) Jones, Carol (Grover) Bergdoll, Bonnie (Ricky) Betts; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2020
