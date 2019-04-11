Curtis Edward Schweitzer, DDS



March 13, 1946 - April 7, 2019



Raleigh



Curtis Edward Schweitzer D.D.S., of Raleigh, NC, died on April 7, 2019 from cancer. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 13th, 1946 the son of the late Dean Curtis and Martha Jennings Schweitzer.



In 1969 Curtis attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. After which he moved to Richmond, Virginia and attended the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University earning the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. Curtis then joined the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of Captain. While serving he attended the Academy of Health Sciences completing the Medical Department Officer Course. After an honorable discharge Curtis moved his family to Raleigh where he began practicing dentistry before eventually opening his own practice where continued to educate and improve himself as a dentist. He was an outstanding member of the community held in high regard. During his career he enjoyed such honors as a fellowship at the American College of Dentistry, serving as the President and Program Chairman for Raleigh-Wake County Dental Society and President of the Fourth District Dental Society



Curtis is survived by his former wife of twenty-two years, Patricia Schweitzer. As well as their three children Kimberly Hubbard, Laura Royer and Michael Schweitzer and eight grandchildren Nickolas and Mason Hubbard, William, Natalie and Ella Royer and Felicity, Nathan and Allison Schweitzer. He is also survived by three siblings, Barbara Schweitzer, Linda Ledbetter and Patti Towns.



In addition to his passion for dentistry Curtis also had a passion for woodworking, cooking and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. These pursuits took him to places as far away as Guatemala and North Dakota, but his heart belonged to North Carolina where he would often hunt at his beloved lodge affectionately named the Hyde County Hilton and fish along the coast and in the sound surrounding the Outer Banks. He lead a rich life full of love and happiness and will be missed by many.



A wake for Curtis will be held at Renaissance Funeral Home located at 7615 Six forks Rd. Raleigh, NC 27615 on Friday, April 12th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church located at 2209 Fairview Road Raleigh, NC 27608.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation are being accepted at to the following at the request of the family:Transitions LifeCare www.transitionslifecare.org/donate/ Salvation Army www.give.salvationarmycarolinas.org Allcare Health Agency www.allcarehha.com Condolences: RFHR.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary