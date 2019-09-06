Home

Curtis Fearringon


1940 - 2019
Curtis Fearringon Obituary
Curtis Lee Fearrington

September 1, 1940 - September 1, 2019

Chapel Hill

Curtis Fearrington, son of the late Leroy and Marie Fearrington, transitioned from his earthly life at the Siler City Center in Siler City.

He worked at UNC Hospitals for 35 years in many roles until his retirement as head chef of the kitchen.

He was greeted in heaven by his wife, Phyllis Fearrington, two daughters, Wonetta Fearrington and Cynthia Leach, and brother, James Fearrington, who preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his granddaughter, Breanna Leach, of Moncure; his daughter like niece, Schquthia Peacock (Myrick) of Durham; and his son, Tony Harrison (Marynia) of Winston Salem. Additionally, Curtis leaves behind three sisters Annie Farrow (George) of Chapel Hill, Barbara Williams of Pittsboro, and Mamie Seymour (Galento) of Pittsboro. He leaves numerous family and friends to carry on his legacy.

He received exemplary care during his final days at Siler City Center. We are indebted to the staff for treating our family member as if he was their own.

Services will be September 7, 2019 at 11am at Terrells Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3419 Old Greensboro Rd, Chapel Hill, NC. The viewing will precede the services from 10-11am.

The family will gather at the home of his niece and sister, 894 Jack Bennett Rd, Chapel Hill, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
