Services Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm Street Greensboro , NC 27401 (336) 275-8408 Service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Greensboro , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Curtis Lashley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Curtis Lashley

1934 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Curtis R. Lashley, MD



July 21, 1934 - July 5, 2019



Greensboro



Dr. Curtis R. Lashley, 84, entered his eternal rest on July 5, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, Greensboro on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am with an organ prelude beginning at 10:30 am. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Virginia Gilmer room.



The Lashley family celebrates the life of an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and master memory maker which began on July 21,1934 in Roxboro, NC. Curtis grew up in Burlington, received his BS and MD degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill then journeyed to Greensboro where he completed his residency as a member of the first class of interns at Cone Hospital. It was during this time at Cone that he met the love of his life and best friend, Terry Garrison Lashley.



Curtis was in private practice in the Guilford College area before joining Pilot Life Insurance as Medical Director in 1965 where he ultimately retired from Lincoln Financial as Senior Vice President and Corporate Medical Director with over 30 years of service. In addition to his excellent skills as a physician, his extensive knowledge of the medical aspects of life insurance and his innate ability to lead and direct people toward a common goal, Curtis lent humor and wise counsel to all people.



Committed to his profession and his community, Curtis devoted a great deal of time to both.



He served as chairman of the Medical Section of the American Council of Life Insurance; chairman of the North Carolina Alcohol Research Authority; chairman of the Middle Atlantic Medical Directors; member of the Continuing Education Committee of the American Academy of Insurance Medicine; board member of the Medical Information Bureau (MIB); vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the ACLI-HIAA Medical Research Fund; chairman of the Board of Advisors of the ASB/Meditest; and host and member of the planning committee for the 1995 International Congress of Life Assurance Medicine - United States.



In the community, he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church serving as elder and trustee, living out his life philosophy to do all things to glorify God. His life was a testament to his faith which culminated as chair of the Organ Task Force, which brought to First Presbyterian Church the Letourneau Organs with 6800 pipes built by Orgues Letourneau Limitee of Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, dedicated in 2000.



He was active in Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, serving on the Board of Directors; served as medical advisor for Habitat's Jimmy Carter Work Projects in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, Budapest, Hungary and Morehead, Kentucky; president of the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, Lt. Governor of Kiwanis International; served on the boards of Greensboro Youth Chorus, Teen Life Center, Inc., Goodwill Industries and Presbyterian Home of High Point. He was named Greensboro's Civic Leader of the Year in 1986.



A passion and love of Curtis' was that of Native Americans. While working in Indian Guides of Guilford County, he was known as the Chief of all Nations, and that name stuck as his grandchildren lovingly referred to him as Chiefy-Chief of the Lashley tribe. He also spent time with the Navajo in Chinle, Arizona, serving on several mission trips sponsored through First Presbyterian Church.



"Now I walk in beauty, beauty is before me, beauty is behind me, above me and below me."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dewey Lashley; in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Joseph M Garrison; brother-in-laws, Mr. David Hawkins Garrison and Dr. Joseph Marion Garrison, Jr. and niece, Kathryn Scott Garrison.



A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Terry Garrison Lashley of the home, his children Colbert Lashley Trotter (Tripp) of Greensboro, NC, Claire Lashley Bryant (Richard) of Raleigh, NC, Graham Garrison Lashley, MD (Petra)of Farmville,NC, Joseph Grant Lashley, MD (Melisa Harrington, MD) of Lafayette, LA and grandchildren Susanna Colbert Trotter, Catherine Claire Bryant, Patrick Armour Bryant, Logan Asbury Trotter, Elizabeth Garrison Bryant, Garrison Wesley Trotter, Graham Curtis Lashley, Eliška Gia Lashley, Wyatt Joseph Lashley, Cody Grant Lashley and Weston Prosper Lashley; his siblings Carole Lane Lashley, Kathryn Gillenwater, and Robert "Dee" Lashley; sister-in-law Evelyn Byrd Garrison and beloved nieces and nephews.



Home Care Special love and thanks to his caregiver, Tyrone Allred, the staff of Well Spring Rehab/Skilled Care, Well Spring Solutions and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro in providing loving care in his last weeks of life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro Music Fund, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27401.



Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Lashley family. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries