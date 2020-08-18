Curtis Lee Johnson



July 18, 1962- August 15, 2020



Fuquay-Varina



Curtis Lee, 58, of Fuquay-Varina lost his brave battle with cancer Saturday, August 15th. Lee was a retired DHHS Operations Manager for the state of North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Mary of 33 years, his son Kenneth, his daughter Christina, three granddaughters Natalie, Haylee, and Georgia, mother Margie and brother Ryan. Curtis Lee was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.



