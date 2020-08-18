1/1
Curtis Lee Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Lee Johnson

July 18, 1962- August 15, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Curtis Lee, 58, of Fuquay-Varina lost his brave battle with cancer Saturday, August 15th. Lee was a retired DHHS Operations Manager for the state of North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Mary of 33 years, his son Kenneth, his daughter Christina, three granddaughters Natalie, Haylee, and Georgia, mother Margie and brother Ryan. Curtis Lee was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 17, 2020
I still say "to be sure, to be damn sure" and when I do I think of Curtis Lee. I so sorry, In my hart I always thought I would see him again. My Prayers are with you all. Love Amy Van Lare
Amy Van Lare
Friend
August 17, 2020
To the Johnson family we offer our dearest sympathies. Lee was a wonderful and loving man. We have wonderful memories of him as a great neighbor and friend. He had a joy that would light up the room no matter any giving situation. May God bless you and your family and may you heart be filled with all the wonderful memories that you will cherish forever.
Judie and Jerry Brock
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved