Cynthia A. Hardy


1948 - 2020
Cynthia A. Hardy Obituary
Cynthia Avery Hardy

September 11, 1948 - April 12, 2020

Youngsville

Cynthia was born in Jacksonville, Florida at St. Vincent's Hospital to the late Henry Avery and Mary Ruth Halverson Avery. Cynthia is survived by her remarkable and loving husband of 12 years, Bernard Louis Hardy, Jr. and her caring family including siblings Deborah Frena, Eric Avery (Billie), and Sarah Perich (Greg); eight nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephew; and maternal uncle William T. Ballard.

Her supportive step children and their families include Susan Harrison (Rusty), Janet Voorhees (Kevin) and John Hardy (Stephanie); and grandchildren: Katherine and Sarah Voorhees and Samuel and Eli Hardy.

Cynthia graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in Pennsylvania, attended Lake Erie College in Ohio, and then transferred and graduated from Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976.

She loved her lifetime career as a professional social worker helping people with many needs in a variety of medical settings.

She was a member of Wake Forest Presbyterian Church in Wake Forest, NC. Private Graveside Services were held at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens in Raleigh. Donations in her memory may be made to Pretty in Pink, for assistance to breast cancer patients, or to the .

Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020
