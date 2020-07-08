Cynthia Taylor Schultz
Cynthia Taylor Schultz, 59, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born November 7, 1960 in Marion, VA to the late Horace Wesley Brickey and Hilda Marie Shoemaker Bailey. Cynthia worked at Digital Dentistry at Southpoint in Durham, she enjoyed her job and working with her co-workers. She enjoyed crafting, the beach and a "good" road trip. She and Fred enjoyed spending time together and the hobby of geocaching.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of Timothy Pendergrass, 3623 Pine Needles Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. The service will be held outside, the family has asked that everyone come dressed casually, and invite close friends and family after the service for a time of fellowship.
Surviving: husband of 11 years, Fred Schultz; children: Tim Pendergrass (Gina), Amanda Lester, Joseph Pendergrass (Shannyn), Matthew Pendergrass, Stepsons: Bryan Schultz (Ashley), Mike Schultz (Jessi); ten grandchildren: Riley, Cadence, Lily, Hailey, Linc, Cooper, Elias, Burley, Rachel, Brittany; sisters: Pam Weldon (Dan), Julie Hughes (Tony). Also her loving nephew, Kevin Weldon (Alicia and Avery); her special companion, Walt her dog, who she loved very much; numerous extended family and friends who were like family.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by brother, Wesley Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.
