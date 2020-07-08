1/1
Cynthia Taylor Schultz
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Taylor Schultz

Wendell

Cynthia Taylor Schultz, 59, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born November 7, 1960 in Marion, VA to the late Horace Wesley Brickey and Hilda Marie Shoemaker Bailey. Cynthia worked at Digital Dentistry at Southpoint in Durham, she enjoyed her job and working with her co-workers. She enjoyed crafting, the beach and a "good" road trip. She and Fred enjoyed spending time together and the hobby of geocaching.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of Timothy Pendergrass, 3623 Pine Needles Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. The service will be held outside, the family has asked that everyone come dressed casually, and invite close friends and family after the service for a time of fellowship.

Surviving: husband of 11 years, Fred Schultz; children: Tim Pendergrass (Gina), Amanda Lester, Joseph Pendergrass (Shannyn), Matthew Pendergrass, Stepsons: Bryan Schultz (Ashley), Mike Schultz (Jessi); ten grandchildren: Riley, Cadence, Lily, Hailey, Linc, Cooper, Elias, Burley, Rachel, Brittany; sisters: Pam Weldon (Dan), Julie Hughes (Tony). Also her loving nephew, Kevin Weldon (Alicia and Avery); her special companion, Walt her dog, who she loved very much; numerous extended family and friends who were like family.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by brother, Wesley Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
the home of Timothy Pendergrass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved