Cynthia Truelove Price



May 18, 1955 - May 2, 2019



Garner



Cynthia Truelove Price of Garner, NC went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born May 18, 1955 in Island County, WA. She is preceded in death by mother Doreen Eisert Truelove.



She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Jeffrey Ray Price; father Gilbert Roland Truelove; two daughters Megan Elizabeth Price and Emilee Marie and husband Michael Pfister; sister Bonnie Marie Bridges; brothers Kenneth Roland Truelove and Michael Wayne Truelove; and grandson Austin Ray Lee.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at Amplify Church of the Nazarene, 1329 US-70, Garner, NC 27529. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2PM at Amplify Church of the Nazarene. Burial to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amplify Church of the Nazarene building fund in honor of Cyndi Price. Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019