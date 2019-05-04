Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Amplify Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Truelove Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Truelove Price Obituary
Cynthia Truelove Price

May 18, 1955 - May 2, 2019

Garner

Cynthia Truelove Price of Garner, NC went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born May 18, 1955 in Island County, WA. She is preceded in death by mother Doreen Eisert Truelove.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Jeffrey Ray Price; father Gilbert Roland Truelove; two daughters Megan Elizabeth Price and Emilee Marie and husband Michael Pfister; sister Bonnie Marie Bridges; brothers Kenneth Roland Truelove and Michael Wayne Truelove; and grandson Austin Ray Lee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at Amplify Church of the Nazarene, 1329 US-70, Garner, NC 27529. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2PM at Amplify Church of the Nazarene. Burial to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amplify Church of the Nazarene building fund in honor of Cyndi Price.
Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now