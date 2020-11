Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Wright

August 9, 1951 - October 28, 2020

Wilmington, Delaware - Daughter of the late George Wright, Sr. and Rachel Bridges Wright.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gardens of Gethsemane, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.

Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.





