Daisy Creech Watkins
Wake Forest
Daisy Creech Watkins, 86, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She enjoyed being a member of Neuse Baptist Church where she often volunteered for many events. She had a special love for the residents of Hillside Nursing Home and was active in this ministry until her death. Always the gracious and caring wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, she always had a kind word and sweet smile for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Weston Donnell Watkins. She is survived by her sons: Alan (Melody) of Wake Forest and Randy (Donna) of Youngsville; Grandsons: Randall (Laura), Richard (Jessica) and Chris (Sydney); great-grandsons: Weston, Eli and Jackson; sisters: Adell Gardner and Clara Donohoe; brother, Carl Creech; and many special nephews and nieces.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Neuse Baptist Church, 4444 Louisbury Road, Wake Forest. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
The family will visit prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 pm at the church.
The family wishes to thank the many friends for the outpouring of love and prayers during this time of loss.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Neuse Baptist Church Building Fund in Daisy's memory. She loved her church and family.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 24, 2019