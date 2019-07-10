Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Dale W. Keener


1939 - 2019
Dale W. Keener Obituary
Dale Withers Keener

Raleigh

Dale Withers Keener, 79, a beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 28, 1939, in Catawba County, he attended Bandys High School in Catawba County and Catawba College in Salisbury. He retired from Boone Brands in 2018 after a long career in food sales and marketing.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eunice Withers Keener and Leonard Lewis Keener and son, Paul Withers Keener.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay Simpler Keener, daughter Kathleen Keener Linder, son-in-law Jeffrey Thomas Linder and grandsons Keener Cameron Linder and Aubrey Thomas Cuthbert Linder.

A private ceremony will be held at Edenton Street United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, St. Mary's Street.
Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019
